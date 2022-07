AUSTIN, Texas — We're learning more about an arrest made in connection with the disappearance of an Austin woman found dead days after she was reported missing. Yolanda Jaimes went missing on June 24 from the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle. Law enforcement suspected foul play following their investigation of the scene, which included a "significant amount of blood that had been cleaned up" in her home, according to the Austin Police Department.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO