Canton Teen Stabbed, Hospitalized

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that allegedly left a single individual with unspecified injuries. 3News learned of the apparent stabbing that took place at a house on the 2300 block of Anderson Road, a residential street intersecting with Munroe Falls Avenue. According to Capt. Christopher E. Norfolk, CFPD operations commander, the injured alleged victim is "non-verbal."
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said that they are looking to the public to see if anyone may recognize several suspects in two separate robbery incidents that took place last month at the Target located in Steelyard Commons. According to police, the first incident took place on June 17,...
Akron police say they arrested one person in Thursday night protests. According to police, a group of about 50 protesters gathered around a residential area at W. Exchange St. and Stadelman Ave. around 8:30 p.m.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police reported a breaking and entering and theft incident that took place at a local store, Highland Throwbacks, Thursday around 3:20 a.m. The shop posted that they will be temporarily closed for repairs and upgrades, mentioning how grateful they are for the willingness of their community to help.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department First District asked the community for assistance in identifying a man after he stole items from a Family Dollar and assaulted the clerk. The theft and assault happened on June 26, according to a department Facebook post. The man stole tobacco from...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday filed charges against a second person for an attack Tuesday on paramedics treating an overdose patient. Brittany Taylor, 32, faces a charge of assault on an emergency medical services provider. She is the person two paramedics were treating at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and is presently not in the Mahoning County Jail.
CANTON, Ohio — A 45-year-old Canton man is dead following a late-night shooting in the 1800 block of 4th Street NW. Canton police officers responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Thursday where the victim was found unresponsive on the porch of a house with several gunshot wounds to his torso and legs, according to a press release.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the county coroner’s office continue investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. A coroner’s investigator says little Malakhi Williams was on a tricycle on Second Street when he was run down by an SUV apparently backing up from his driveway.
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and officers have asked for the community’s help to find him. Daniel Duran, 36, is wanted for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to a department Facebook post. Duran is wanted for a...
AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Police say a person passing by the home on the 2200 block of Sixth Street saw the victim’s car parked on the street, riddled with bullet holes and its glass shattered. A relative of the victim arrived and then called police.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
AKRON, Ohio — Akron city leaders are calling for peace ahead of the second weekend of expected protests over the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police officers. Mayor Daniel Horrigan issued a video statement Friday, reiterating his message to demonstrators. “I’m continuing to call for peace right...
