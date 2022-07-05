Canton Teen Stabbed, Hospitalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday filed charges against a second person for an attack Tuesday on paramedics treating an overdose patient. Brittany Taylor, 32, faces a charge of assault on an emergency medical services provider. She is the person two paramedics were treating at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and is presently not in the Mahoning County Jail.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO