ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton Teen Stabbed, Hospitalized

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 3 days ago

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say a...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death on Canton porch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Canton man died late Thursday after being shot on a porch, said Canton police. The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of 4th St. N.W. Canton police said when they arrived, they found Craig Blackshear, of Canton,...
CANTON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Canton police investigate fatal shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of 4th Street NW. When police arrived, they found a man lying on the porch of a house with gunshot wounds to the torso and legs.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Arlington, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga Falls police investigating alleged stabbing

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that allegedly left a single individual with unspecified injuries. 3News learned of the apparent stabbing that took place at a house on the 2300 block of Anderson Road, a residential street intersecting with Munroe Falls Avenue. According to Capt. Christopher E. Norfolk, CFPD operations commander, the injured alleged victim is "non-verbal."
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Hospitalized
cleveland19.com

Akron business thanks community for support after breaking and entering, theft

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police reported a breaking and entering and theft incident that took place at a local store, Highland Throwbacks, Thursday around 3:20 a.m. The shop posted that they will be temporarily closed for repairs and upgrades, mentioning how grateful they are for the willingness of their community to help.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Youngstown police charge second person in assault of paramedics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday filed charges against a second person for an attack Tuesday on paramedics treating an overdose patient. Brittany Taylor, 32, faces a charge of assault on an emergency medical services provider. She is the person two paramedics were treating at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and is presently not in the Mahoning County Jail.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Man with 2 felony charges wanted, Stark County Sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and officers have asked for the community’s help to find him. Daniel Duran, 36, is wanted for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to a department Facebook post. Duran is wanted for a...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found shot to death in Akron driveway

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Police say a person passing by the home on the 2200 block of Sixth Street saw the victim’s car parked on the street, riddled with bullet holes and its glass shattered. A relative of the victim arrived and then called police.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy