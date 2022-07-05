ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Police investigating three local burglaries

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported in and around the Nottingham area.

At midnight on Saturday, June 25, an individual broke into a shed in the unit block of Rosedale Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole one item.

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual gained entry to a residence in the 3500-block of Buckboard Lane in Middle River (21220) via a window and stole multiple items.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 4, an individual entered a residence in the 2800-block of Kings Ridge Road in Parkville (21234) and ransacked the location.  Nothing appeared to have been taken.

