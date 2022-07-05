Police investigating three local burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported in and around the Nottingham area.

At midnight on Saturday, June 25, an individual broke into a shed in the unit block of Rosedale Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole one item.

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual gained entry to a residence in the 3500-block of Buckboard Lane in Middle River (21220) via a window and stole multiple items.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 4, an individual entered a residence in the 2800-block of Kings Ridge Road in Parkville (21234) and ransacked the location. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

Photo via Pixabay

