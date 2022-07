On Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not control their reproductive functions but rather state legislatures, controlled by men, have that control. Here in Connecticut, however, our State legislature has enacted laws stating that women know what is best for themselves and they have control of their own bodies. Further, this year, the State legislature expanded that protection to women that come to our State to exercise control over their own bodies.

