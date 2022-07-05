ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Search for missing Elle Ragin shifts to park in Stearns County

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
As the search continues for six-year-old Elle Ragin, investigators are now focusing their efforts on the Mississippi River, approximately 130 miles north of the Northfield home where her mother was found dead by suicide on Saturday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office revealed it had joined the Northfield Police Department on the investigation around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

It revealed that the Stearns-Benton Sheriff’s Office Dive Team had been requested by authorities in Northfield to conduct searches at Mississippi River County Park on Sunday, Monday, and again on Tuesday.

Mississippi River County Park, a 230-acre park that encompasses a 1.3 mile stretch of the Mississippi River, is closed to the public while the search is conducted.

On Sunday, the Northfield Police Department stated it has reason to believe Elle's mother, Lisa Wade, was involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life.

Police found Wade dead inside her home on Saturday after a family member requested a welfare check.

Elle is 3'6'' and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Further information is expected to be provided at a 3 p.m. press conference from Northfield Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to call Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or 911.

