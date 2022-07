KALAMAZOO, MI — A 20-year-old man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree on West Main Street Monday. The crash happened late Monday, July 4, in the 2200 block of West Main Street, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:45 p.m. Monday, the driver, the only person in the vehicle, had succumbed to his injuries.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO