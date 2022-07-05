ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old girl struck by bullet while watching fireworks in Bayview Monday

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet while watching fireworks in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday night, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Underwood Avenue and Ingalls Street.

The girl was taken to a hospital after being struck by the bullet and is expected to survive, police said. No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

