Donations Pour in for Chicago Public School Teacher Injured in Parade Attack

A fundraiser set up to help 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, whose parents were both killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has raised almost $2 million since it was created on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised $1.92 million, with its organizer, Irina Colon, noting that she created the fundraising effort with permission of the boy's family. The toddler wasn't injured in the shooting.Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among those killed during the mass shooting, and Aiden was separated from his parents during the chaos. Dana and Greg Ring...
Comments / 0