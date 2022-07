Developer Rishi Kapoor’s Location Ventures completed Villa Valencia, a luxury Coral Gables condo project that’s been four years in the making. Villa Valencia, a 13-story, 39-unit building at 501 to 525 Valencia Avenue is 95 percent sold with $100 million in closings so far. Three units are left, including a $14.9 million penthouse and two units averaging about $4 million, one of which is currently in contract. One Sotheby’s International Realty, led by president Daniel de la Vega, led sales and marketing for the development.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO