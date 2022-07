The ongoing Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Administration (WMATA) construction and paving work at the Rockville Metrorail station has been extended through at least early October 2022. All bus stops on the East Side will remain closed and temporarily relocated due to this project, which began on Tuesday, June 7. Bus stops have been moved from the east side to either the west side or on the street at MD 355. Wayfinding signs have been placed at the Metro station to help riders locate their bus stops. Ride On staff will be onsite at the station, for rider assistance.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO