The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of moving annexation forward in a 7-5 vote earlier today. However, it’s not over yet. Today’s vote directs the staff to create an ordinance that will then finalize annexation. The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will then need to vote in favor of annexation again in order for annexation to be finalized.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO