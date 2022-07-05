SBLive Iowa Top 25 softball rankings: Fort Dodge ascends to No. 1 spot entering playoffs
By John Bohnenkamp
Fort Dodge won the Class 5A state softball title last season, and the Dodgers look like they’ll be the favorites in a loaded class again this season.
Their big week pushed them to the top of the statewide rankings. The top four teams are all Class 5A schools.
A look at the Top 25 heading into the first full week of postseason play. Records are through Saturday’s games:
1. Fort Dodge (30-6)
Dodgers went 7-1 last week and are looking like the best team in the state.
2. Muscatine (25-2)
Muskies went 7-1 last week, with the only loss coming to Williamsburg.
3. Waukee Northwest (29-7)
Split with Fort Dodge, then lost three times in the Iowa City West tournament.
4. Johnston (30-4)
A good week for the Dragons included a sweep of Waukee, but a loss to Fort Dodge.
5. Winterset (31-4)
A strong week, with wins over ADM and Norwalk.
6. ADM (29-4)
Only blemish of the week was the loss to Winterset.
7. Central Springs (28-1)
Panthers’ winning streak is at 14 games.
8. Logan-Magnolia (25-0)
No. 3 team in Class 2A keeps its unblemished record.
9. Dallas Center-Grimes (31-6)
Mustangs extend their winning streak to 11 games.
10. Linn-Mar (34-4)
Lions are on a seven-game winning streak.
11. Ankeny Centennial (24-12)
Jaguars went 6-1 last week, with wins over Ankeny, North Polk and ADM.
12. Bettendorf (25-10)
Swept Pleasant Valley and Assumption last week, with the lone loss coming to Waukee Northwest.
13. Mount Vernon (31-4)
Split with Clear Creek-Amana, and swept Benton last week.
14. Lisbon (32-4)
Lions rolled to the Tri-Rivers East title.
15. Davenport Assumption (29-8)
Knights are 9-7 in the MAC, 20-1 in nonconference play.
16. North Linn (29-8)
A five-win week included three shutouts.
17. Twin Cedars (23-3)
Losses to Southeast Warren and Albia hurt last week.
18. Newell-Fonda (32-4)
Mustangs are on an 11-game winning streak.
19. Norwalk (27-7)
Three losses last week, including defeats to Dallas Center-Grimes and Winterset
20. Williamsburg (29-10)
Six wins last week included victories over Muscatine, WDM Valley and Pleasant Valley.
21. Clear Creek-Amana (28-7)
Split doubleheaders last week with Solon and Mount Vernon.
22. Carlisle (25-10)
Went 6-1 last week, with the only loss coming to ADM.
23. North Union (29-3)
Seven consecutive wins, including six shutouts.
24. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (21-3)
Three wins last week, including one over Iowa City West.
25. Southeast Warren (20-4)
Two wins last week to close the regular season.
