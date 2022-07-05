ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

SBLive Iowa Top 25 softball rankings: Fort Dodge ascends to No. 1 spot entering playoffs

By John Bohnenkamp
 2 days ago

Fort Dodge won the Class 5A state softball title last season, and the Dodgers look like they’ll be the favorites in a loaded class again this season.

Their big week pushed them to the top of the statewide rankings. The top four teams are all Class 5A schools.

A look at the Top 25 heading into the first full week of postseason play. Records are through Saturday’s games:

1. Fort Dodge (30-6)

Dodgers went 7-1 last week and are looking like the best team in the state.

2. Muscatine (25-2)

Muskies went 7-1 last week, with the only loss coming to Williamsburg.

3. Waukee Northwest (29-7)

Split with Fort Dodge, then lost three times in the Iowa City West tournament.

4. Johnston (30-4)

A good week for the Dragons included a sweep of Waukee, but a loss to Fort Dodge.

5. Winterset (31-4)

A strong week, with wins over ADM and Norwalk.

6. ADM (29-4)

Only blemish of the week was the loss to Winterset.

7. Central Springs (28-1)

Panthers’ winning streak is at 14 games.

8. Logan-Magnolia (25-0)

No. 3 team in Class 2A keeps its unblemished record.

9. Dallas Center-Grimes (31-6)

Mustangs extend their winning streak to 11 games.

10. Linn-Mar (34-4)

Lions are on a seven-game winning streak.

11. Ankeny Centennial (24-12)

Jaguars went 6-1 last week, with wins over Ankeny, North Polk and ADM.

12. Bettendorf (25-10)

Swept Pleasant Valley and Assumption last week, with the lone loss coming to Waukee Northwest.

13. Mount Vernon (31-4)

Split with Clear Creek-Amana, and swept Benton last week.

14. Lisbon (32-4)

Lions rolled to the Tri-Rivers East title.

15. Davenport Assumption (29-8)

Knights are 9-7 in the MAC, 20-1 in nonconference play.

16. North Linn (29-8)

A five-win week included three shutouts.

17. Twin Cedars (23-3)

Losses to Southeast Warren and Albia hurt last week.

18. Newell-Fonda (32-4)

Mustangs are on an 11-game winning streak.

19. Norwalk (27-7)

Three losses last week, including defeats to Dallas Center-Grimes and Winterset

20. Williamsburg (29-10)

Six wins last week included victories over Muscatine, WDM Valley and Pleasant Valley.

21. Clear Creek-Amana (28-7)

Split doubleheaders last week with Solon and Mount Vernon.

22. Carlisle (25-10)

Went 6-1 last week, with the only loss coming to ADM.

23. North Union (29-3)

Seven consecutive wins, including six shutouts.

24. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (21-3)

Three wins last week, including one over Iowa City West.

25. Southeast Warren (20-4)

Two wins last week to close the regular season.

Comments / 0

