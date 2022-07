South Carolina resident Milton Sojo reached out to MyrtleBeachSC News about the plight of his young son because of ongoing issues surrounding S.C. Family Court. The South Carolina Family Court is a court that deals with family disputes. The court can also decide on cases where there is a need for protection of children. One of the issues the family court deals with is child abuse and neglect. Milton has never been accused of any issues relating to neglect nor abuse.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO