Bedford County, TN

Heat Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Missouri Bootheel Missouri. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Fentress by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Fentress The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cumberland County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Fentress County in Middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clarkrange to near Crossville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crossville, Fairfield Glade, Crab Orchard, Grimsley, Lake Tansi, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Slate Springs and Clarkrange. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 313 and 339. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Putnam, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Putnam; White THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...EAST CENTRAL WHITE AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Nashville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jackson, northern Marshall, southeastern Madison and east central Morgan Counties through 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gurley to near Owens Cross Roads to near Morgan City. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant, Gurley, Woodville and Pisgah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Van Buren, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Van Buren; Warren The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Van Buren County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Warren County in Middle Tennessee Grundy County in Middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Spencer to Viola, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spencer, Gruetli-Laager, Altamont, Coalmont, Palmer, Beersheba Springs, Viola and Fall Creek Falls State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WARREN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Nashville.
WARREN COUNTY, TN

