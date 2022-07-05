Heat Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jackson, northern Marshall, southeastern Madison and east central Morgan Counties through 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gurley to near Owens Cross Roads to near Morgan City. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant, Gurley, Woodville and Pisgah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
