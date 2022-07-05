ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher Strong thunderstorms...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wayne, Laurel, northwestern Knox, Pulaski, McCreary, southern Rockcastle and northwestern Whitley Counties through 845 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Luner to Steubenville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hazel Patch, Camp Wildcat, Luner and Billows around 810 PM EDT. Wood Creek Lake, Hare and Burfield around 815 PM EDT. Carmichael, Denney, East Bernstadt, Bernstadt, Rockeybranch and Bunch around 820 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include London, Pittsburg, Ritner, Slavens, Kidds Crossing, Griffin, Sublimity City, Maplesville, Levi Jackson S.P., Fariston, London-Corbin Airport, Co- Operative, Wiborg, Whitley City, Lesbas, Blue Heron, Stearns, Marshes Siding, Lily, Dorthae, Tuttle, Cane Creek, Lida, Blackwater, McHargue, Gibbs, Strunk, Pine Knot, Knoxfork and Lynn Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
