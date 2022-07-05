16 die in Ohio crashes over 4th of July weekend, Highway Patrol reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported 16 fatal crashes on the state’s roadways over the long Fourth of July weekend, resulting in 16 deaths.

In data released Tuesday, OSHP said impairment played a role in four of the crashes.

Overall, troopers across the state responded to 559 crashes from July 1-4.

In addition, troopers arrested 444 people for impaired driving and 239 on drug-related charges this past weekend.

OSHP also provided assistance to more than 2,588 motorists.

This year’s numbers are lower than last year’s fatal crashes. In 2021, OSHP reported 21 fatal crashes killing 23 people, with 12 of those crashes and fatalities involving alcohol or drugs. Last year’s reporting period was from July 2-5.