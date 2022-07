Vince McMahon is currently on a leave of absence from his corporate duties at World Wrestling Entertainment following an internal investigation from WWE's Board of Directors into accusations directed towards McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. The accusation alleged that McMahon paid a $3 million sum in hush money to a former WWE paralegal that he allegedly had an affair with. Now, in an update from the Wall Street Journal, it has been revealed that McMahon actually paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to keep the sexual misconduct allegations quiet. It was also noted that these allegations involve four women, all of which previously were affiliated with WWE.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO