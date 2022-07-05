ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Declares State of Emergency in Santa Barbara, Monterey Counties

By Jun Starkey
Santa Barbara Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties on July 1 to aid in the process of recovering from two significant wildfires. The Alisal Fire began on October...

www.independent.com

Comments / 56

CaliCritic
1d ago

disaster seems to follow this devil.....he has not come up with any solutions to the problems California faces! NOT ONE GOOD POLICY, SO WHEN THEY SPEAK ABOUT HIM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, BEWARE, NEWSOLINI WILL RUIN AMERICA!

Reply(7)
47
Jack Carter
1d ago

Why would he want to fix it? You just go every year with fires keep blaming it on climate change and keep getting elected as long as there are fires and "climate change."

Reply(9)
23
Guest
2d ago

If it wasn't Santa Barbara do you really think Newsom would be sending out that money??

Reply(1)
25
