NJ Lottery Player Wins $1,000 A Week For Life

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Buy Rite Liquors on Route 206 in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life for the Friday, July 1 drawing.

The winning CASH4LIFE ticket was sold at Buy Rite Liquors on Route 206 in Flanders, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 11, 15, 25, 39, and 43. The Cash Ball was: 03.

Meanwhile, 10,259 players won $55,813 in cash prizes between $2 and $500 with 2,720 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER.

