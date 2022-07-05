ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 34, stabbed to death while sleeping on bench in NYC park

By Valentina Jaramillo
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A man was stabbed to death while sleeping on a park bench in Manhattan, police said.

Police responded to West Street and Christopher Street in Hudson River Park around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday and found the 34-year-old with a gash wound to his stomach, cops said.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. Officers have yet to identify him and it wasn’t clear when he was stabbed.

Further police investigation revealed that the victim was sleeping on a bench when somebody attacked him. The motive was unclear, cops said.

There were no arrests.

fox5ny.com

Bronx woman stabbed to death in bed

NEW YORK - A Bronx man is under arrest after a woman was found stabbed to death in her bed. The NYPD says they got a call just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to an apartment in the Grand Concourse. They found 45-year-old Ana Amadiz-Pena laying on a bed with...
BRONX, NY
