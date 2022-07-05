Man, 34, stabbed to death while sleeping on bench in NYC park

A man was stabbed to death while sleeping on a park bench in Manhattan, police said.

Police responded to West Street and Christopher Street in Hudson River Park around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday and found the 34-year-old with a gash wound to his stomach, cops said.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. Officers have yet to identify him and it wasn’t clear when he was stabbed.

Further police investigation revealed that the victim was sleeping on a bench when somebody attacked him. The motive was unclear, cops said.

There were no arrests.