Cedar Rapids, IA

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is encouraging residents to register for the National Night Out

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the CRPD officials, the National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighbourhood camaraderie to make our neighbourhoods safer and better places to live.

Officials have announced that the National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Ladies and gentlemen, this will be the 39th anniversary for National Night Out and the 23rd anniversary for Cedar Rapids to participate in National Night Out activities.

On Tuesday, August 2, neighbors throughout Cedar Rapids are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most cities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, cookouts and various community events with safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and exhibits.

Neighbors have to come together, join forces, and take a stand against crime in their neighborhoods.

National Night Out is a great way to reinforce the relationship with neighbors and local police officers.

It is simple to host a National Night Out event. It can be done in three steps:

  1. Determine the location, time and refreshments.
  2. Go to www.cedar-rapids.org/police to download an invitation that can be customized and sent to neighbors.
  3. Invite your neighbors and enjoy the night!

Iowa State
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

