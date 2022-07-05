ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

White Sox game goes on, but thoughts remain on Highland Park shooting

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO – Unfortunately they’re not the first team recently to face the choice they had to make on Monday night.

In the wake of the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting that killed seven people and injured over 30, the White Sox were faced with the decision of whether to postpone the game or play on that night at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Twins.

That decision came a few hours before the first pitch.

The decision was made to continue with the game with a 7:10 PM start, but they did decide to cancel their postgame fireworks show in wake of the shooting. The club said that they had done so after consulting with Major League Baseball.

Many communities in the Chicagoland area called off their Fourth of July celebrations on Monday following what happened in Highland Park.

A moment of silence was held before the game in tribute to the victims of the shooting, which would end in a 6-3 White Sox loss to Minnesota in the tenth inning.

Before the game, a few members of the team were asked about the shooting including close Liam Hendriks, who was officially activated off the injured list a few hours before. Outspoken on a number of social issues just this year, the closer was one of the ones in the locker room to speak on what had happened in Highland Park.

“Something need to change,” said White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to the Associated Press. “Something needs to be done, something needs to happen because there’s too many people losing their lives.”

