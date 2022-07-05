ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for help with its annual wild turkey production survey

 2 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, during the months of July and August wild turkey sightings are recorded to estimate this year’s nesting rates and nest success.

Dear Iowans, participation is easy.

You just have to note the date and county in which the turkey was seen, if it was an adult female or adult male – males have beards on their breast, and if and how many poults (baby turkeys) were present.

The survey is available here.

State officials also said that the annual population surveys conducted by the DNR are an important component of managing the wild turkey.

NOTE: turkey populations can fluctuate annually across all regions of the state.

