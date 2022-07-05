ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Announces Big SummerSlam Contest In Partnership With Twitter

By Danny Wolstanholme
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo lucky WWE fans could punch their tickets to SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, at the end of the month. WWE has confirmed that they have partnered with social media giant Twitter to provide an “ultimate SummerSlam package” for a fan and a guest by creating the “Tweet for a Seat” competition....

WINC Podcast (7/8): Vince McMahon, WWE SmackDown Review, AEW Rampage Review

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Four Women Millions In Hush Money. – WWE SmackDown Review. – AEW Rampage Review. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc....
Backstage Update On Zoey Stark’s Recovery And WWE NXT Return

“NXT” superstar Zoey Stark is expected to be back on television soon following her knee injury, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While there was no timeframe provided for Stark’s return to the ring, it was noted that booking ideas have been discussed in regard to her comeback. Stark was most recently part of a tag team alongside Io Shirai — she last competed at “NXT’s” Halloween Havoc event in 2021, when she and Shirai dropped the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship to Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne, aka Toxic Attraction — but Shirai is reportedly set to depart WWE, as her contract is set to expire soon and she has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Shirai has apparently expressed an interest in moving back to Japan, something that could take place as soon as August. If Shirai is indeed on her way out, a return for Stark could see her returning to singles action.
Spoiler: New NXT UK Champion Crowned At TV Tapings

A new “NXT UK” Champion was crowned during the July 7th “NXT UK” television tapings. According to F4wonline, Tyler Bate won the vacant “NXT UK” Championship after defeating his former tag team partner Trent Seven in the finals of an eight-man tournament. Oliver Carter and Mark Coffey were also in the tournament.
Booker T Addresses Vince McMahon Remaining On WWE TV

Vince McMahon has been surrounded by controversy for weeks now, with multiple law firms launching investigations into WWE after the company’s own board of directors launched an investigation into McMahon regarding alleged hush money paid to an employee with whom he was having an extramarital affair. However, this has not stopped McMahon from appearing on screen, cutting very short promos in the ring on both “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown.”
Pat McAfee Says WWE MITB Match Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen Live

“WWE SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee recently got to be part of WWE’s Money In The Bank and he claims to have called one of the best matches he has witnessed in person. During the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL star said that “it...
Shotzi Addresses Fans’ Concerns After Deleting Her Twitter Account

Just one day after posting a lengthy message to address criticism regarding the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, “WWE SmackDown” Superstar Shotzi has decided to deactivate her Twitter account. The former “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champion had been receiving negative comments in regards to a botched spot with Alexa Bliss during Sunday’s match, but that’s not the full reason for her deleting her Twitter profile, as we learned when Shotzi took to Instagram to update her fan base on the decision she has made.
Lacey Evans Turns Heel On 7/8 WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans turned heel during the July 8th episode of “WWE SmackDown.”. During the show, Evans was supposed to be Aliyah’s tag team partner, but instead, she hit Aliyah with the Woman’s Right. Before Evans even got to the ring, she did her entrance three...
Triple H Comments On ‘Jacked’ Pat McAfee Extending His WWE Contract

You can count Triple H among those who are excited to hear the news that Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE. “Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has,” Triple H wrote in a post on Twitter. “In short, he ‘gets it’ & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!)”
Brock Lesnar To Appear & More Announced For 7/11 WWE Raw

During tonight’s episode of “SmackDown,” it was revealed that Brock Lesnar will be at the July 11th episode of “WWE Raw.” This will be Lesnar’s first WWE appearance since the June 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed...
Speculation Vince McMahon Is Set To Meet With Top WWE Star

It has been a tough day for Vince McMahon following yet another bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal revealing the former WWE CEO and Chairman allegedly paid north of $12 million combined to keep various affairs and accusations of sexual misconduct quiet. How is McMahon handling these new allegations? By apparently flying to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Two Matches Announced For 7/15 WWE SmackDown

Two matches were made official for the June 15th episode of WWE “SmackDown.”. The first match will see Natalya face SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in a championship contender’s match. During this week’s episode, Natalya lost to Ronda Rousey. Before that, Natalya had interrupted Morgan’s promo.
Why Is WWE Booking Roman Reigns In So Many Tag Matches?

WWE has a Roman Reigns problem. With top stars like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on the shelf, the number of wrestlers that can realistically beat the dominant Undisputed WWE Universal Champion dwindles. Brian R. Solomon, a former author and employee for WWE Magazine, thinks that this has put Roman...
JR Reveals Something Bobby Heenan Was Adamant About At WWE WM IX

Jim Ross was a-okay with having a “toga party” in his debut with WWE back in 1993 even if Bobby Heenan had a rib planned. This week’s “Grilling JR” was a special one as Eric Bischoff played guest host to Ross. The two talked about Hulk Hogan’s tenure in WWE, and when the subject of WrestleMania IX was broached, Bischoff brought up the attire that Ross had to wear for the event.
WWE Edits Sasha Banks Out Of Paige 2017 Return Video

In the wake of Paige’s WWE departure, WWE’s YouTube channel has posted a new “Top 10” video highlighting the most memorable moments from the former Divas Champion’s career. Interestingly, Sasha Banks has been completely edited out of the #5 moment in the video, which features...
Stokely Hathaway Introduces ‘Interim Baddie’

If AEW is allowed to have an Interim World Champion while CM Punk heals up from injury, why can’t the Baddie Section have an Interim Baddie? That’s the question Stokely Hathaway asked last night on “AEW Dynamite,” though the answer he received may have him rethinking things.
Kevin Owens Gives WWE Return Update From The NHL Draft

Kevin Owens spent his Friday morning attending the NHL Draft in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The former Universal Champion interrupted the NHL Network’s broadcast while supporting a Dusty Rhodes shirt with the Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Bruce Boudreau, who is a big fan of professional wrestling with Owens being his favorite wrestler.
Will Ospreay Praises Orange Cassidy Over ‘Fragile’ Million Dollar AEW Stars

Will Ospreay recently took on Orange Cassidy at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, defending the United States Championship against Cassidy in a match many considered the match of the night. Ospreay defeated Cassidy after about sixteen minutes in a match that had the crowd hyped from beginning to end when Ospreay nailed Cassidy with a Stormbreaker for the win.
AEW Reportedly Pulled Jonathan Gresham From International Tour

The latest round of World Series Wrestling shows are currently ongoing, but one notable name won’t be there as planned. The promotion, based in Australia, is currently in the midst of the “Phoenix Rising” tour taking place in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Several prominent wrestlers from around the world are booked to appear, including talent from AEW, Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor, but the current Undisputed Ring of Honor Champion, Jonathan Gresham, is absent from the tour despite being booked, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report claimed that Gresham was pulled by Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling, as the company required him to be in the United States for the build-up to the next ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, scheduled for July 23. Gresham will reportedly be turning heel on tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage.”
