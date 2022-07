A 75-year-old man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of trying to rob a bank in Sebastopol. He was arrested Thursday morning, as he was leaving the Wells Fargo. Investigators say he told an employee he had a note, and was there to rob the place. Someone inside the bank called 911, and officers grabbed the man as he was coming out the door. He didn’t have a weapon and wasn’t given any money.

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO