CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron has put another curfew in place for the city’s downtown amid protests over the death of Jayland Walker. The order, signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan, prevents residents from being out between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will be in effect until further notice. Horrigan had dropped curfews earlier in the week. The move comes after seven people were accused late Wednesday of failing to disperse and other charges.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO