After a near 20-year career — which included a short stint with WWE as Kharma — Kia Stevens, best known as Amazing Kong or Awesome Kong, announced her retirement from in-ring competition in August 2021 at the all-women pay-per-view Empowerrr, presented by the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Her last official match, however, came while performing for AEW on an episode of “Dark” in August 2020, where she defeated Skyler Moore in just over three minutes. During her run with All Elite Wrestling between 2019 and 2021, the Impact Hall of Famer was barely used, and she has now delved into the struggles she faced behind the curtain in the promotion.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO