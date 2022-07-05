Fourth of July parade returns to Hastings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's Red, White & Boom run has been canceled due to inclement weather, organizers say.The 4-mile run was scheduled to start on Boom Island at 8 a.m.Twin Cities In Motion, the event's host, canceled the run "due to severe storms with high winds and significant lightning forecast for downtown Minneapolis." The TC Kids Sparkler Dash has also been canceled."We are disappointed to be unable to host today's event for you, but safety of participants and volunteers will always be Twin Cities In Motion's primary concern," the organization said in a statement.Twin Cities in Motion said runners will not receive a refund for their registration, but will receive a $10 credit. Runners can also pick up their participant shirt and medal at the Twin Cities In Motion officer from July 12-15.After a stormy start to the July Fourth holiday, skies should clear in time for evening cookouts and fireworks shows.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO