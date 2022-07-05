ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth of July parade returns to Hastings

 2 days ago

The Hastings Public House arranged a Fourth of July parade that was followed by live music and a fireworks display.

Hastings Star Gazette

311 4th St. E, Hastings

HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After widespread impromptu fireworks begins massive cleanup efforts

MINNEAPOLIS -- Troublemakers launched fireworks into crowds, cars and buildings for several hours in downtown Minneapolis last night. At the same time, someone shot several young people in a riverfront park.Even where the situation was more under control in the metro area, the July 4th festivities left behind quite a lot to clean up.In Fridley, where Tuesday morning revealed an incredible mess, city officials actually told WCCO that this year represented an improvement from the previous year, thanks to extra patrol from police for illegal fireworks use.The cleanup though is costing Anoka County taxpayers about $865.In St. Louis Park, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Adorable house for sale in Hastings

Set in Hastings' historic district, this cutie is situated on an adorable lot just two blocks from downtown. The home features three bedrooms on the upper level with a 3/4 bath. The main floor is open and spacious with natural hardwoods, a fenced in yard with beautiful flower garden beds...
HASTINGS, MN
krwc1360.com

Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it's the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota's oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year's Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings residents want a safer, more recreationally-friendly Highway 61 corridor

Hastings residents have expressed a desire for improved traffic flow, safer pedestrian and bike crossings and improved aesthetics on the Highway 61 corridor. Residents who travel along Hastings' portion of Highway 61 have been weighing in on its future by participating in the Vermillion Street Corridor Study. The study is being conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
HASTINGS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Dakota County garners positive approval ratings from residents

A healthy majority of Dakota County residents like their living situation and approve of their county's governance and public services, according to the 2022 Residential Survey. The survey was conducted by the National Research Center at Polco, a public opinion research firm that has surveyed Dakota County residents every...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Wyatt's Strawberries ready for the summer

Wyatt's Strawberries in Hastings has opened for the season and is ripe for the picking. Located at 10370 180th St. E, Wyatt's Strawberries plans to be open July 5-8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 9-10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They encourage interested parties to check their Facebook page or voicemail to confirm their availability before coming to the patch.
HASTINGS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Ice Dreamzzz Serves Up Rolled Ice Cream in Plymouth

One of the best ways to beat the heat on a hot summer day is to enjoy some ice cream. But there's a relatively new form of ice cream that's becoming a big hit in Plymouth. "It's interesting. I just had my first bite and it was good," said Michael Kramer of Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota seeing rise in abandoned pets

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is seeing a "dramatic uptick" in abandoned pets. That's according to the Executive Director of Pet Haven, a foster-based rescue in Minneapolis. Kerry D'Amato says the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic have caused more pets to be surrendered and abandoned than she's seen in three decades.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Chef Justin Sutherland seriously injured in July 4th boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friends and family say celebrated Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland sustained significant injuries in a boating accident over the holiday weekend. According to a GoFundMe organized by Beth Gillies, the incident happened Sunday. Sutherland was on a boat with friends, and serving as the captain, complete with a captain's hat. The boat was traveling on the St. Croix River.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Red, White & Boom run canceled due to weather

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's Red, White & Boom run has been canceled due to inclement weather, organizers say.The 4-mile run was scheduled to start on Boom Island at 8 a.m.Twin Cities In Motion, the event's host, canceled the run "due to severe storms with high winds and significant lightning forecast for downtown Minneapolis." The TC Kids Sparkler Dash has also been canceled."We are disappointed to be unable to host today's event for you, but safety of participants and volunteers will always be Twin Cities In Motion's primary concern," the organization said in a statement.Twin Cities in Motion said runners will not receive a refund for their registration, but will receive a $10 credit. Runners can also pick up their participant shirt and medal at the Twin Cities In Motion officer from July 12-15.After a stormy start to the July Fourth holiday, skies should clear in time for evening cookouts and fireworks shows.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNCY

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. "Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI

