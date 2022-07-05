ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Construction worker killed in North Carolina trench collapse

 2 days ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A construction worker in western North Carolina died Tuesday when a trench collapsed on top of them.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in Stanly County.

The construction worker was working in the trench when it caved in. The worker was trapped inside and died from their injuries before they could be rescued.

Work in the area was being done on a housing development, according to local ABC affiliate WSOC.

The cause of the trench collapse has not been determined. However, OSHA has been contacted and is now looking into what happened.

nc user 58
2d ago

construction workers never get paid enough for what they do. all these athletes,celebrities and politicians make all the money and have no risk , and do nothing for the people

JimR
2d ago

I see the writer is being pronoun sensitive. I can only figure it was a man that died in a cave in. OSHA is going to like fine the company for not improper trench safety. I feel bad for him and his family.

DC Ryder
2d ago

I have a feeling somebody is going to be wishing they had followed regulations here!

