Ohio State

Dobbs fallout: Med student plans to leave Ohio, doctors warn of shortage

By Carrie Ghose - Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician.

Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani , has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani , is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, where she graduated medical school. She told Columbus Business First she had hoped to practice in Northwest Ohio with physicians and health systems she knows and trusts.

Ohio gun bills: Proposals would raise buying age, add ‘red flag’ check, set waiting period

Plans changed when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, and Ohio’s six-week ban that had been suspended by courts took effect almost immediately.

“I don’t see a place for myself in Ohio,” Richardson said. “I’m a little sad, because obviously this is my home. You want to stay in places that need you the most.

“It’s really hard to not be able to practice medicine the way I would like to, and not be able to take care of my patients.”

Her decision is heartbreaking, yet understandable, to her mother.

“I would love to have her stay nearby,” Somani told Business First .

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Comments / 35

Guest
2d ago

If they are only getting into OB to do abortions they should leave we only want the best dedicated doctors in Ohio and there are plenty of them here

Reply(7)
26
Dale
1d ago

Well yea, if the majority of your services were to rip out unborn humans from their mothers then there's no work for you here. Bu Bye sweety, no work here for you or your vacuum cleaner.

Reply(2)
6
Dale
1d ago

No shortage here. If your main occupation is performing abortions and now you're not allowed there won't be any work for you here in Ohio. You'll have to move to another state, thus there is no work for You here in Ohio.

Reply
2
