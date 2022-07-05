ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Dune: Part 2’ is About to Begin Production

By Jessie Morales
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sequel to the highly regarded Dune is about to begin production. Dune: Part 2 is being partially filmed in Altivole, Italy — the same area in which the original three-time Academy Award-winning picture was shot. The bulk of production will...

