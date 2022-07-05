‘Dune: Part 2’ is About to Begin Production

Writer/director Baz Luhrmann delivers one of the first big movies of the summer with his stylish biopic Elvis, which depicts Elvis Presley’s (Austin Butler) rise in the entertainment industry and his complicated relationship with his longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The film has already received plenty of praise for Luhrmann’s flashy vision, its engaging and emotional storytelling, and an against-type performance from Hanks. However, Butler’s breakout performance as the titular King of Rock and Roll is garnering the most acclaim and while it’s certainly Butler’s biggest role to date, Elvis isn’t likely the first time audiences have seen him.
