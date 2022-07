While CM Punk has largely operated as a lone wolf during his professional wrestling career, the AEW World Champion has had the occasional friend in his corner. During his time in Ring of Honor, Punk tagged with Colt Cabana as the Second City Saints. In WWE, he found himself in leadership roles for both the Straight Edge Society and the New Nexus. Towards the end of his run with World Wrestling Entertainment, Punk had Paul Heyman in his corner. In an alternate universe, Punk would've had a manager from the jump in WWE, and it would have been his girlfriend at the time.

