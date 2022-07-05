ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Is Tony Khan Open To An AEW Vs WWE Supershow?

By Dominic DeAngelo
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould WWE and AEW, the two biggest promotions in the modern wrestling industry, ever team up for a joint show? According to AEW President Tony Khan, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Star Gets A New Name And Gimmick

WWE NXT UK standout A-Kid had a brief run on “NXT 2.0.” in March, wrestling a pair of matches against Grayson Waller and KUSHIDA. He would also wrestle a Three-Way match against Cameron Grimes and Roderick Strong before disappearing from WWE TV. During his time away, A-Kid was...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Tony Khan
Person
John Cena
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Jon Moxley
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Predicts How Theory’s WWE MITB Cash-In Will Turn Out

At the 2022 Money in the Bank premium live event, Theory stunned fans by capturing the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase. After losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, the young upstart was added to the high-stakes ladder match by orders of WWE official, Adam Pearce. Just a few days separated from the event, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the victory and provided his insight, sharing thoughts on whether he thinks Theory’s impending cash-in will be a successful one.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP’s Wife Walked Out Of The Room During Recent WWE Match

Not many matches in WWE have received the type of reaction that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got from their Hell in a Cell encounter at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Days before, Rhodes completely tore his right pectoral muscle, but the American Nightmare was determined to compete against Rollins inside the massive structure, leading to some undeniably gruesome, if instantly iconic, images.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Confirms Partnership With Fellow WWE Raw Star

The Miz has made quite the name for himself over the years and has become one of the top superstars in recent memory. He has been able to make the transition from reality star to professional wrestler and paved the way for others, such as recent signee Logan Paul, to be able to do the same.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Officially Says Goodbye To WWE

Saraya Knight officially bids farewell to the name of Paige tomorrow, and she does so with a lot of gratitude. The former “NXT” Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion had the opportunity to pen a goodbye to her tenure in WWE, and she took the time to thank a lot of individuals who had helped her along the way via the Player’s Tribune. Paige tipped the cap to names such as Tenille Dashwood, Dusty Rhodes and plenty more.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew World Championship#Combat#Wwe Supershow#New Japan
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Revealed

Earlier this evening, we got news on when Roman Reigns will be returning to “Raw“, but what about “SmackDown”? Reigns will be returning home to the Blue Brand sooner rather than later, as The Tribal Chief is advertised for this Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Gives ‘Somewhat Arrogant’ Response Regarding WWE Return

Cody Rhodes has a chip on his shoulder, and he’s proud of it. Cody drove around in a Chevy Silverado with Montez Ford on a recent episode of Chevrolet Trucks’ “Grit and Glory” show. During the scenic drive, Ford asked Rhodes point blank about why he decided to come back to WWE, after leaving the company in 2016.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To WWE Legend During Raw Match

It’s no secret in the wrestling business that Rey Mysterio was close friends with Eddie Guerrero before his passing in 2005, both onscreen and offscreen. Mysterio once again reaffirmed this after he paid tribute to the late legend during tonight’s episode of “Raw”. During the show,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Recalls Off-Air Moment Following Historic WCW Title Win

24 years ago today, arguably the biggest episode of “WCW Monday Nitro” history saw Goldberg defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, only an hour after Goldberg had defeated Scott Hall, to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in front of 40,000+ fans in the Georgia Dome. Given Goldberg was also WCW United States Champion and amid an undefeated streak at the time, it was a pretty big night. But that’s not even the half of it.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Dynamite Results – July 6, 2022

We’re back to the normal show this week and that could mean more than a few things. In this case it means that we are going to be seeing Jon Moxley defend the Interim World Title against Brody King, which should be a heck of a fight. Other than that, it is time to build towards Ring Of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor later this month. Let’s get to it.
ROCHESTER, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: Major Heel Turn On AEW Rampage, Full Results From Tapings

The 7/8 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY after the live telecast of 7/6 “Dynamite” went off the air. The big news coming out of the tapings is that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has turned heel, aligning himself with Tully Blanchard and The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun). Brian Cage is also a part of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises stable.
ROCHESTER, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Name Added To Madison Square Garden WWE Raw

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Believes AEW Will Utilize New Star Better Than WWE Did

AEW has consistently brought in new talent when they’ve become available, and Claudio Castagnoli became the newest member of the roster at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in a huge signing for the company. On the latest episode of “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” the wrestling legend made it clear...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Pat McAfee Says WWE MITB Match Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen Live

“WWE SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee recently got to be part of WWE’s Money In The Bank and he claims to have called one of the best matches he has witnessed in person. During the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL star said that “it...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Benoit Trends Following IMPACT Star’s Comments

Chris Benoit was trending Wednesday night courtesy a tweet from IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. It all began when a fan pointed out how wrestlers still speak glowingly about Benoit’s in-ring prowess, only to ensure they aren’t “excusing what happened” on that fateful weekend in June 2007.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy