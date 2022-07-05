ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local hip hop artist POWER$$$, considered to be armed and dangerous, wanted by U.S. Marshals on firearm charge

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a local hip hop artist who is wanted on a federal firearm charge.

Authorities say William "Mike" Burgess, 45, is also an actor who goes by the stage names "POWER$$$" and "MIC POWER$$$." He is known to frequent the Denbigh area of Newport News.

Burgess is about 5'9" tall and weighs 215 lb.

U.S. Marshals say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you know where Burgess may be, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or 1 (202) 407-3957.

There is a possible $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Comments / 6

Tommy Gun 187
1d ago

I been knowing Mike my whole life and I know without a doubt someone trying to frame him..The only guns you would associate with him is Fake prop guns for his Music videos, I know because I've made music with him..The Feds just out here targeting rappers but this one right here is a huge mistake..Be on the lookout for a huge lawsuit

Reply(1)
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
