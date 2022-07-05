ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele waves Pride flag before speaking with fans she borrowed it from

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0gGP_0gVYd4dm00

An Adele fan was given front-row seats after letting her borrow a Pride flag to wave on stage at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on Saturday (2 July).

Dean William said that he was approached the singer's team who saw him walking round with the flag and asked to borrow it.

In exchange, William and his friend were taken to the VIP area and given drinks tokens.

This video shows Adele chatting with the pair as they watch her from the front row.

