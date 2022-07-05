Stranger Things writers explain how they decided who would die in season four

Stranger Things ' creators have described how they decided to kill off characters in the latest installment of the show.

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, weighed in on a particular character's death on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"When you do a death in a show, if you're killing someone no-one cares about it has no impact. The goal of course was to make [the character who dies] a very loveable character", they explained.

The brothers have confirmed that the next season of Stranger Things will be its last.

