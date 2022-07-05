ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Cash in on the millions of dollars in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nz4So_0gVYd06s00

Did you know there are millions of dollars in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach?

In June, more than $2 million in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach was returned to their rightful owners, according to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account in West Palm Beach, or other parts of Florida, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

Winning Lottery ticket bought in Boca Raton

A winning lottery ticket was bought in Boca Raton on Tuesday. While the person has not yet come forward, the winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron gas station on Yamato Road and the winning numbers were 5-9-18-21-34. There were three other winners throughout Florida however, which kept the Boca...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
cw34.com

Lucky lottery winner claims $1 million in Port St. Lucie

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Retired teacher, Mary Ann Dupuis, earned more than a break this summer vacation. The 68-year-old woman from Fort Pierce claimed the $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off. Dupuis showed up at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee with the winning ticket and chose...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Benefits of Hiring an Attorney After a Car Accident in West Palm Beach, FL

Sadly, car accidents are a common occurrence, so why should you hire an attorney after a collision? With 24,850 accidents in Palm Beach County in 2021 alone, it’s easy to see why people don’t always see the need to hire a lawyer after they’ve been involved in a crash. However, there are many benefits associated with hiring an attorney after a car accident in West Palm Beach, FL, such as:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Trio Stole Millions in Jewelry and Gems in South Florida Robberies: Feds

Three people accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry from salespeople throughout South Florida are facing federal charges, authorities said. Allan Lucas, Diana Grisales Basto, and Carlos Morales are charged with conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery and multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Wednesday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Chief Financial Officer
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Water Rescue In Boynton Beach Inlet

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BREAKING AT 11:55 a.m. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and the United States Coast Guard are all responding to the Boynton Beach Inlet at 11:56 for reports of several people in the water as a result of a sinking vessel.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA BRIDGES LAWSUIT: Homeowner Sues G.L. Homes Contractor

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in Boca Bridges, the new G.L. Homes community still under construction on Lyons Road near “The Bridges” and “Seven Bridges,” says the ceramic tile floor throughout the first floor of home was installed so poorly that it’s “a complete and utter disaster.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Tortoise Properties Secures $88+ Million Construction Loan for its Newest Residential/Retail Development in West Palm Beach; Begins Site Prep on CLASS A+ Luxury Apartment Towers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Tortoise Properties, LLC, a privately held commercial and residential company headquartered in Palm Beach County, secured a $88.530 million construction loan and will begin building its newest mixed-use residential development in downtown West Palm Beach. Lending was provided by Acore Capital for the development of two eight-story towers on 2.5 acres at 740 and 840 North Dixie Highway that will be connected by a floor-to-ceiling glass skybridge suspended over Eucalyptus Street. The Class-A luxury apartment community will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005491/en/ Tortoise Properties begins site prep for its Class-A luxury apartment community in West Palm Beach that will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bocaratontribune.com

$80M Mixed-Use Project The Pierce Receives Approval in Boynton

Boynton Beach City Commission has voted unanimously to approve all agreements between the City, the Boynton Beach CRA and Affiliated Development in order to advance highly anticipated mixed-use, mixed-income workforce housing project, The Pierce. Located in west of Federal Highway between Ocean Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard, The Pierce will...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A prime 6-acre piece of land is available in Delray Beach. Developers want it for luxury homes and hotels.

Delray Beach’s nearly 100-year-old golf course is about to get a major face-lift — and developers are salivating at the opportunity to build on a prime stretch of the course along Atlantic Avenue. The city’s aging golf club needs between $10 million to $15 million in repairs, so Delray Beach is offering 6 acres of the property to a developer in exchange for fixing the course. And based on the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Three guns, over 211 lbs of drugs seized in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 200 pounds of drugs were seized in a drug bust in Palm Beach County, according to authorities. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it seized 182 grams of meth, 5 grams of percocet, 37 pounds of raw Marijuana, 164 pounds of THC edibles, 4 pounds of THC liquid, 6 pounds of THC wax, 3 guns, and $40,728.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Family sues Southwest Airlines after jetway accident they say left a 25-year-old woman paralyzed

A Miami woman and her family are suing Southwest Airlines after an incident that left 25-year-old Gabrielle Assouline with “life-altering” injuries while boarding a plane. On Feb. 25, 2022, Assouline was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a Southwest flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the lawsuit filed in Broward County circuit court says. She hit a junction in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy