ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Lily Allen fans outraged that TikTokers are calling her ‘David Harbour’s wife’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUu3d_0gVYczSn00

Lily Allen fans are furious at the “disrespect” they claim the singer has received from a number of TikTokers who have referred to her as “ David Harbour ’s wife”.

While the “F**k You” singer and the Stranger Things actor got married in 2020, it seems many younger social media users were surprised by news of Allen’s pop career.

In one viral TikTok video, the user is shown in disbelief as Allen’s 2006 song “Smile” plays. Above, the caption reads: “Y’all I just found out that David Harbour’s wife sings this song.”

As many knew Harbour for his starring role in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, others had no idea that Allen was the voice behind a number of songs from the late 2000s.

Now, Twitter users have expressed outrage over the younger generation’s unawareness.

“Don’t disrespect Lily Allen like that” one user wrote, responding to an earlier post, which read: “They’re calling Lily Allen ‘David Harbour’s wife.’”

A second added: “Lily Allen has given us so much... these kids need an EDUCATION.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PujI_0gVYczSn00

“Lily Allen did not go that hard on ‘Hard Out Here’ just to be called someone’s wife,” a third posted.

“The disrespect. Lily Allen hasn't given us a decade and a half worth of music for y'all to be all ‘David Harbour's wife sings this!????’” another tweeted. “Go listen to ‘No Shame' and 'It's Not Me, It's You' in their entirety... Right now.”

“The ‘2020 TikTok song’ in question is ‘Smile’. I forget not everyone knows who Lily Allen is??? Because this TikTok shocked me,” one person commented – referring to the song’s popularity on the app after its use in a dance video by TikTokker Charli D'Amelio two years ago – alongside a screenshot of a video confession that the poster “never knew who Lily Allen was”.

Harbour recently spoke to The Independent about his marriage to Allen , and becoming step-father to her two children. “It was lucky for me because I am now in a relationship with three women. Very strong-minded women,” he said. “[It] has brought a whole new depth to my life that I never had before. Made me an entirely new man. And that’s wonderful.”

Allen recently joined Olivia Rodrigo on stage during this year’s Glastonbury to sing “F**k You”, in response to the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Settles ‘Stranger Things’ Debate About Whether Eleven Created The Upside Down

Millie Bobby Brown practically grew up in front of the world. The Stranger Things star, 18, began playing Eleven when she was, well…11. And her character is absolutely pivotal. In fact, Eleven has so many mysterious powers that she wields so dramatically, that it’s led to a hot debate among fans of the wildly popular series. Did younger Eleven actually create the Upside Down –that terrifying alternate universe into which childhood friend Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) descended in Season 1?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Allen
Person
David Harbour
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Wonderful#Tiktokers
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx, 13, Looks So Grown Up In Rare Photo With Mom

Cue “Growing Up” by Fall Out Boy! Bronx Wentz is getting older, and his mom Ashlee Simpson posted an adorable selfie with her teenage son, while they were staying in London. Bronx, 13, looks so much like his dad Pete Wentz, 43, who Ashlee, 37, was married to from 2008 to 2011. The mom and son both looked like they were having a great time during their stay in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy