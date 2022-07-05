ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Holden 'bans' teenage daughter from appearing on Love Island

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Amanda Holden isn't too keen for her daughter to follow in other celebrities' children's footsteps with a stint on Love Island .

Gemma Owen, daughter of Michael Owen, and Jack Keating, son of Roman Keating, are currently on the show.

Previous series have seen the likes of Dani Dyer, daughter of Danny Dyer, appearing in the villa.

"She’s never taken one scrap of interest in Love Island and now is all over it... and I’m like 'you ain’t ever going on it, Alexa'", Holden said.

