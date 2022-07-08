ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

When and where is the next F1 2022 race?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFjwz_0gVYcqWG00

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.

Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.

Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by a puncture and subsequent bodywork damage.

However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After the drama of Silverstone, Formula 1 heads to Red Bull’s home track this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg at the Red Bull Ring - and the second sprint weekend of the season from 8-10 July.

First practice and qualifying takes place at 12:3pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before second practice at 11:30am on Saturday and the sprint race at 3:30pm.

The race on Sunday starts at 2pm (BST).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSdw6_0gVYcqWG00

What has been said?

Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix .

A combination of crashes, safety cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the third time this season, after a campaign of struggles with porpoising and control issues in the 2022 Mercedes car.

But on a day when around 140,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone , Hamilton - who did briefly lead the race - praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.

“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support - we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.

“I was trying to chase down the Ferraris, congrats to Carlos [Sainz, the race winner]. They were just too quick for me today but we’ve taken a step closer so we’ve got to keep pushing.

“We lost a bit of time in the pit stop so I was chasing. When you get a Red Bull behind you they are so fast on the straights, but it’s huge to be on the podium.”

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 181 points

2. Sergio Perez - 147 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 127 points

5. George Russell - 111 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 93 points

7. Lando Norris - 58points

8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points

18. Alex Albon - 3 points

19. Lance Stroll - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgHv3_0gVYcqWG00

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Spielberg — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 sprint: What time is Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race weekend of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history. Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is next to him on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third.
MOTORSPORTS
960 The Ref

Hamilton believes he's close to F1 win, Sainz wants another

Lewis Hamilton believes he is close to winning again while Carlos Sainz Jr. is hungry for another Formula One victory heading into this weekend's Austrian Prix. It took Sainz 150 races to finally win at a crash-marred Silverstone last Sunday, when Hamilton collected a second straight podium to underline how the Mercedes upgrades are paying off.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen goes on pole and Hamilton and Russell crash out

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria. Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.Follow all the the action in qualifying:
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

'Natural reaction' to check on Zhou Guanyu, says George Russell

Briton George Russell said natural instinct drove him to jump out of his Mercedes to check on Chinese racer Guanyu Zhou after a crash on the opening lap of last week's British Grand Prix left the Formula One rookie trapped upside down in his Alfa Romeo. Russell ricocheted into Zhou's...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Nico Hulkenberg
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
Reuters

Motor racing-Hamilton believes he will win again this year

July 7 (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is confident he will win again with Mercedes this season after recent car upgrades. The 37-year-old Briton said it would be hard to win Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, home to rivals Red Bull and a favourite track of their championship leader Max Verstappen, but not impossible.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton skids off the track and smashes into barrier during dramatic qualifying session at the Austrian Grand Prix... before his team-mate and fellow Brit George Russell does exactly the same thing minutes later on nightmare afternoon for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes. As Max Verstappen took pole with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen adamant his team radio outbursts do not impact his performance

Carlos Sainz claimed the British Grand Prix last weekend on a hugely eventful Sunday which all started with Zhou Guanyu surviving a horror opening-lap crash just before protesters invaded the track at Silverstone.The race finale was a tale of tyre-swapping, late overtaking and a long-awaited win for the Spanish driver on his 150th F1 start, as he edged past Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who eventually dropped off the podium spots.Sergio Perez climbed from the back of the queue to finish second, while Lewis Hamilton claimed his second podium place of the season to finish third in front of over 140,000 fans.Attention now begins to turn to another back-to-back race week and the Austrian Grand Prix, with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Sainz leading the way in the drivers championship. It’s the second sprint race of the season at the Red Bull Ring, as the 2022 Formula One season looks to take another turn.Follow all the build up reaction as the world of F1 starts to look ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend:
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#British Grand Prix#Austrian Grand Prix#Red Bull#Bst
The Independent

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?

Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grands Prix this season. As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag. It was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now more...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly disappointed’ after Austrian Grand Prix sprint qualifying crash

Lewis Hamilton said he was “incredibly disappointed” after crashing out of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race in Austria.On a desperate evening for Mercedes in Spielberg, Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell also ended up in the barriers as Max Verstappen delighted his 60,000-strong Orange Army by taking pole position. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished second and third for Ferrari.Hamilton appeared on course to challenge the Red Bulls and Ferraris in his rejuvenated Mercedes machine.But with just five minutes remaining, the British driver lost control of his car through the left-hand seventh corner before sliding across the gravel and into the tyre...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

'Problem child' Yuki Tsunoda stays patient with new psychologist

Japanese Formula One racer Yuki Tsunoda thinks it will take time to reap the benefits from working with a new sports psychologist assigned to him by Red Bull, he said on Thursday. The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, has become a fan favourite for his outbursts...
SPORTS
theScore

Zhou feared F1 car would catch fire with him trapped inside

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Trapped upside down inside his mangled car, Zhou Guanyu felt something leaking. He wasn't sure what it was, but the Formula One driver knew that it potentially raised the risk of his car exploding in flames and him being stuck inside. “I didn’t know where...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy