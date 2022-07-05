ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabinet resignations: Hugh Grant and Nish Kumar among celebrities to react to Sunak and Javid departures

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Sunak and Javid resign: Johnson says it was a ‘mistake’ to appoint Pincher

Celebrities have been celebrating on social media after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid’s resignations, which came within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening (5 July).

Sunak quit as chancellor and Javid resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson’s leadership faced a fresh crisis.

The resignations came after Johnson was forced into an embarrassing apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row, after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

Reacting to news of the resignations on Twitter, Hugh Grant retweeted a post by Count Binface, a satirical political character created by comedian Jonathan Harvey who was a candidate in the 2019 general election against Johnson. The post was a picture of Johnson and Binface, with the caption: “Britain chose poorly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCI9F_0gVYcpdX00
(Twitter)

Comedian Nish Kumar tweeted: “Balancing out the fact that I can’t stand Javid or Sunak with the fact that I love to see a rich white man brought down by Asians.”

“WOW!!! Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also resigned. Cabinet dominos falling... it’s over for Boris,” posted Piers Morgan.

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar wrote: “Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned! Desis out the door! What was in their paranthas this morning? Seems like operation big dog or dead dog or whatever hasn’t really gone to plan. Unless this was the plan?”

“Queen has resigned,” joked comedian David Baddiel. “God has resigned.”

This Is Going to Hurt author Adam Kay tweeted: “It’s collapsing like a house of c***s.”

Actor Mark Gatiss added: “These hateful s***s suddenly deciding they have principles having relentlessly defended a man they knew from the very beginning was unfit to hold office.”

See other tweets from celebrities, including Kathy Burke, Rylan, and Omari Douglas below.

The Prime Minister’s authority had already been damaged by a no-confidence vote, which saw 41 per cent of his MPs vote against him.

Johnson is now immune from a Conservative leadership challenge until June next year under party rules, but the latest resignations put pressure on him to leave Number 10 himself.

Follow live updates on the resignations here.

The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

William still smarting about Harry’s racism comments and why Charles could become the 'ghost king' – watch our talk show Palace Confidential for unrivalled royal analysis

Prince William's speech about racism in Britain will have been in part inspired by the fact that he is still 'smarting' about the comments that Harry and Meghan made last year, believes commentator Sarah Vine. The Sussexes' claims about racism in the Royal Family in a 2021 interview with Oprah...
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Had a ‘Guttural’ Reaction to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Meghan Markle has revealed that Prince Harry was outraged by the June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying “His reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”. Markle was speaking in an interview with Vogue magazine, in a conversation with Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin. Her comments about her husband’s opinions are likely to attract attention in the U.K., where members of the royal family are supposed to remain inscrutable in their views on political matters, especially when it comes to the affairs of non-British jurisdictions.
CELEBRITIES
