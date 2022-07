When Redmond's Wild Ride Brewing was an unnamed project in the planning stage—it opened in 2014—one of the five original co-owners remarked that the process itself was "a wild ride" and the concept stuck. Eight years and one global pandemic later, the ride now flows into Prineville. In addition to the original 20-barrel system, the beer makers now operate a five-barrel pilot system and taproom in what looks mighty similar to its original location—down to the glass garage doors, towering grain silo and bank of four food trucks. If it ain't broke....

