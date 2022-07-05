ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey residents will soon see up to $500 child tax credit benefits

By Samantha Parish
 2 days ago
New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, recently signed into law a child tax credit that could give eligible households up to $500. The decision was made after residents in the U.S. received enhanced CTC payments in 2021. Unfortunately,...

Brenda K
2d ago

omg what about those of us who are retired & now struggling because we got NOTHING when we were raising our kids!!! there was a time when I had to work 2 jobs so my child had what she deserved & now we give it away to those that refuse to work & support their kids!!!! time to move to another country!

Reply
4
nicole donohoe
2d ago

what about struggling low income adults that work just saying rents gas food increases

Reply
6
