Woman in Southfield Purposely Hits Landscaper With Car, Pins Him Against House
By Tony LaBrie
Club 93.7
2 days ago
A Dearborn woman is in some major trouble after she allegedly hit a landscaper while he was working at a home in Southfield. WDIV reports that a man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed whacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a...
A Dearborn woman accused of intentionally striking a man with her vehicle in Southfield has been charged with a felony. Tiffany Hart, 50, was arraigned Thursday on one count of assault with intent to murder before 46th District Judge Cynthia Arvant who set bond at $900,000 cash or surety. According...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit and pinned against a home by a car while on the job in Southfield in what police are calling a “deliberate and intentional” attack. A 32-year-old man was working for Jasman Landscaping Tuesday morning at a...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 50-year-old woman was charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder after witnesses say she drove into a landscaper working at a Southfield home, pinned him against a home and then got out of the vehicle to attack him. Tiffany Hart was arraigned in Southfield...
State Police found her walking along a freeway near Detroit, and believe it or not, drugs may have been involved. The woman was spotted by several drivers late Sunday afternoon (July 3) near Big Beaver Road just north of Detroit, stumbling along with the 55-gallon drum on her head. When...
Zion Foster hasn’t been seen since January. Where is she? The answer is likely in a Macomb County landfill where the search effort is massive. WWJ’s Zach Clark examines what lengths police are willing to go to find Zion in a new Daily J podcast.
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
MILFORD (WWJ) – A 10-year-old child has died after falling off floating play equipment on the lake at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday. Michigan State Police officials say the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the middle of the main lake at Camp Dearborn. Witnesses told authorities the...
Landscaper injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Southfield (Southfield, MI)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a landscaper suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Southfield. As per the initial information, the incident took place at a Southfield home. The preliminary reports showed that a man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers [...]
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A homeowner with a hoarding problem passed away several days ago leaving behind an overwhelming--and smelly-- mess. "It was a bad situation we had to call the cops," said Chris Hamama. "I literally smelled death there were flies in and out that window not...
A woman who was arrested Sunday after walking on Interstate 75 in Troy while carrying an empty 55-gallon drum over her head has been charged, Michigan State Police said. Ellen Baracy, 33, of Grosse Pointe was arraigned Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest and cited for being a pedestrian on a freeway, a civil infraction, in 52-4 District Court in Troy, according to court records.
Four men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dearborn Heights Police Officer on July 4. That officer is now home recovering from a head laceration and concussion received during the altercation. Officers were called to a hookah bar in the 23000 block of Ford Road at about 5:50 p.m. July...
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people are in custody in connection with the murder of Terrill Smith in Ypsilanti Township last week. Smith, 46, was sitting outside a West Willow home on Facebook live June 28, when suddenly gunfire started. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies received calls about a man lying on the ground and shots fired.
The elm tree stands on a bit of a rise alongside a creek that once ran red with the blood of British soldiers. It might have been a sapling on that early morning in 1763, when Chief Pontiac prevailed at what's now Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit. Today it's probably 100 feet tall and at least 250 years old, and Joannie Capuano loves it.
FRASER, Mich. – Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a murder that happened early in the morning on the Fourth of July in Fraser. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. Monday (July 4) to the area of Joy Court and Franklin Drive on reports of a shooting.
31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man is hoping for a bit of help in finding the group of men who calmly and methodically entered his garage and stole 16 racing bikes from his home in Bloomfield Township. Video from inside the home shows the garage jam-packed...
CANTON (WWJ) - Police in Canton are on the hunt for a suspect they accuse of holding up a local pharmacy clerk at gunpoint and demanding pills and cash. The Canton Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday they're investigating the armed robbery after a man walked into Dez Pharmacy at 6624 N. Canton Center Road on Saturday June 25 around 1:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at the clerk.
Comments / 1