Southfield, MI

Woman in Southfield Purposely Hits Landscaper With Car, Pins Him Against House

By Tony LaBrie
 2 days ago
A Dearborn woman is in some major trouble after she allegedly hit a landscaper while he was working at a home in Southfield. WDIV reports that a man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed whacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a...

