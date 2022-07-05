ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida restores state abortion ban beyond 15 weeks after temporary halt

By Coral Murphy Marcos
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2t4V_0gVYbtCe00
People gather to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photograph: Michael Laughlin/AP

After a judge in Florida temporarily halted a state law banning abortions beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy, a state appeal restored the ban on Tuesday.

Judge John C Cooper of an appellate court in Florida ’s capital of Tallahassee ruled that the ban in question – enshrined in a bill that Republican lawmakers approved in April – violates privacy protections in the state constitution.

Cooper’s decision temporarily halted the ban, though it had no effect on a ban prohibiting abortions beyond 24 weeks of pregnancy. But the state’s appeal automatically ensured a stay on the temporary blocking of the more restrictive measure, meaning that ban still applies as the case continues playing out.

Related: After Roe, are Republicans willing to expand the social safety net?

“The Florida constitution does not include – and has never included – a right to kill an innocent unborn child,” said a spokesperson for Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, last week.

The move is the latest in a series of conflicting state court rulings after the federal supreme court’s recent decision to overturn its landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which since 1973 had granted nationwide abortion rights. Abortion is now banned in at least eight states, with more bans expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Other states are expected to follow procedures similar to those in Florida. In late June, a Kentucky judge temporarily halted an abortion ban that was triggered by the US supreme court’s decision. Kentucky’s law sought a near total ban on abortion.

In southern states that had passed abortion bans in anticipation of Roe’s reversal, abortion rights advocates sued to at least delay bans on terminating pregnancies after the US supreme court ruling.

Related: Newsom airs Florida ad urging people to fight for freedom – or move to California

There were more than 79,000 abortions in Florida during the past year, according to data from the state’s healthcare agency. About 94% of those cases happened in the first trimester, which lasts through the 11th week of pregnancy.

“Florida politicians have turned their backs on women and people who can become pregnant, forcing us into a second-class status by denying us the right to make decisions about our bodies, our healthcare, and our futures,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Florida’s Republican leaders are expected to pursue further abortion restrictions. The Republican representative Anthony Sabatini said in late June that he was pushing for a special session for the legislature to pass a more stringent abortion law.

“We must pass the heartbeat bill & other strong … measures to protect Florida’s unborn children,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comments / 4

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Sabatini
Person
Ron Desantis
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Legislature#Abortions#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

9-Foot Gator Eats 40-Pound Black Lab in Florida

A 9-foot-long gator was euthanized after it ate a 40-pound black Labrador retriever that was chasing a ball in Tallahassee, Florida. “Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Josh Wells said of the horrifying incident that left his pet, Toby, dead. “He never barked. He never saw it.” A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper hunted down the alligator in the water near the J.R. Alford Greenway, and also found a 6-foot gator there. Toby’s remains were returned to Wells, who told the Tallahassee Democrat, “No one wants to go by gator, you know?”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Guardian

The Guardian

345K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy