County Seeks Volunteers for Dog Control Board of Supervisors

(Ka’ila Ferrill-Smith, AiR 2022 | Photo by Edgar Morales) We are so excited to announce that we are now accepting applications for our 2023 Artist in Residence program!. Our AiR Program supports artists, creatives, and cultural workers by awarding time, space, and unrestricted stipends to work on projects and build skills and relationships that inspire growth, abolish oppression, and activate change. Residents draw inspiration from the residency community and the natural world surrounding our Arts Center in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains near Sisters.
