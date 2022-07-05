County Seeks Volunteers for Dog Control Board of Supervisors

Congratulations to the parade winners in the 2022 Redmond 4th of July Parade. What a great and awesome turn out from our community! We had five judges the morning of the parade that went around and judged each float by category. The time and efforts the public put into decorating each entry was noticeable! With patriotic colors, flags and decor, it was obvious the love for our country and our freedom runs deep in our community.

REDMOND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO