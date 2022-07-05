ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

County Seeks Volunteers for Dog Control Board of Supervisors

Cover picture for the articleDeschutes County is seeking applicants from residents who are interested in serving on the Dog Control Board of Supervisors. The Dog Control Board of Supervisors makes decisions on...

County to Hold Public Hearing on Psilocybin Product Manufacturing & Service Centers

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 13, to receive testimony and consider whether to refer an ordinance to voters in November that would prohibit psilocybin product manufacturing and the establishment of psilocybin service centers in the unincorporated County. The hearing will begin at...
BEND, OR
Cat Zwicker to Run for Full Term on Redmond City Council

Cat Zwicker today announced that she is a candidate for Redmond City Council. Zwicker has served on the City Council since December 2021, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She now seeks a full four-year term in the November 2022 election. Prior to her Council appointment, Zwicker served on the Redmond Urban Planning Commission. A REALTOR, she owns and operates Desert Sky Real Estate in Redmond, and is the president of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.
REDMOND, OR
Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Project Amendments — Public Comment Period

Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP) — Public Comment Period Open — The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board will discuss this administrative amendment in the July regular meeting. The meeting will be held on July 19, 2022. Public Comment can be provided via email to janderson@bendoregon.gov or during public comment at the Bend MPO Policy Board meeting.
BEND, OR
Mosquito Problems in Southern Deschutes County

We have had a few dry years in a row which has allowed mosquito eggs to build up in the wetlands. With all of the rain this spring, it hatched them out and the mosquitoes are thick. The cold temperatures had prevented the vector district from doing any adult mosquito control, and there was a gap in services for a week because of a staffing shortage.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Announces $400,000 in Grant Funding for Cultural Tourism Activities

The Bend Cultural Tourism Commission (BCTF), a Visit Bend Project, announced 19 grant awards for Bend cultural tourism-focused activities taking place September 2022 through June 2023, awarding a total of $400,000. The funds will help local organizations leverage marketing resources to attract more cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months — a time of year when the city’s tourism industry is down yet the vibrant cultural activities so central to Bend’s character are still going strong.
BEND, OR
2022 Redmond 4th of July Parade Winner

Congratulations to the parade winners in the 2022 Redmond 4th of July Parade. What a great and awesome turn out from our community! We had five judges the morning of the parade that went around and judged each float by category. The time and efforts the public put into decorating each entry was noticeable! With patriotic colors, flags and decor, it was obvious the love for our country and our freedom runs deep in our community.
REDMOND, OR
Artists in Residence 2023 — Applications Now Open

(Ka’ila Ferrill-Smith, AiR 2022 | Photo by Edgar Morales) We are so excited to announce that we are now accepting applications for our 2023 Artist in Residence program!. Our AiR Program supports artists, creatives, and cultural workers by awarding time, space, and unrestricted stipends to work on projects and build skills and relationships that inspire growth, abolish oppression, and activate change. Residents draw inspiration from the residency community and the natural world surrounding our Arts Center in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains near Sisters.
SISTERS, OR
Antique Vendors Wanted for Antique Fair at the Deschutes Historical Museum August 20

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum) The Deschutes Historical Museum seeks vendors for their first outdoor Antique Fair on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The museum seeks vendors who offer a variety of quality antiques and collectibles, with no reproductions or replicas. Vendors can find our vendor application online at deschuteshistory.org/antiquefair.
BEND, OR
Balloons Over Bend Brings Color to the Skies of Central Oregon

Lay It Out Events is pleased to announce the return of an annual favorite — The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend. Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.
BEND, OR
Early Bird Bend Design Tix!

October 10-14 Speakers, Films, Creativity & Conversation for Designers, Changemakers and the Curious. Early bird tickets are 15 percent off through August 15th!. Discount applies to Morning Keynote Speakers only. Collaboration, relentless curiosity and a daring expression of design can change everything. This year’s Bend Design Week brings together the...
BEND, OR
Western Regional Juniors Baseball Tournament in Bend in August

After a two-year absence due to COVID, and after runs in Vancouver, Washington and San Jose, California, the Western Region Juniors Baseball Tournament will be held in Bend from August 3 through 11. The winner of the 13-team tournament will join the winners of the five other United States regional...
BEND, OR
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Crash East Of Bend

BEND, OR -- A California man died following a Friday night crash east of the Bend Airport. When Sheriff’s deputies responded to Nelson Road at about 9:30 p.m., they found a 1972 Porsche convertible on fire in a rock outcropping off the road. It had rolled several times, throwing the driver from the car.
BEND, OR

