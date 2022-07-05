ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West Steals The Show While Rocking Kanye West's Rare Pastelle Jacket

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
Kanye West shares a special bond with all of his kids, but the connection he has with his daughter North West is unmatched. The nine-year-old proves she's her dad's biggest fan by rocking one of his coveted vintage jackets.

On Monday, July 5, North West was spotted out with her mother Kim Kardashian during Fashion Week in Paris, France. She stepped out while wearing Balenciaga Crocs sandals, black trousers and an oversized, navy blue and red Pastelle varsity jacket. It's the same jacket her father wore during numerous shows in the early days of his career including the American Music Awards in 2008.

Pastelle was Kanye West's pre-Yeezy streetwear brand he founded in 2004. Ye had reportedly produced a line of graphic t-shirts, hoodies and jackets before he started wearing the famed jacket to promote the brand at various shows and events. Pastelle was expected to make its grand debut in 2009 but, unfortunately, it never saw the light of day.

After the launch was cancelled, Ye ended up taking a hiatus following his unforgettable interaction with Taylor Swift at the MTV VMA's that year. A few years later, Ye's Yeezy brand was born. It's rare to come across the unreleased jacket these days. The last one to surface online was sold for $10,000. As for North, it's possible that she's rocking the original jacket her dad wore nearly 15 years ago.

We know Ye isn't mad about his daughter rocking his original clothing brand. See more of North West's vintage look below.

