Movies

Ms. Marvel Director Reveals Hidden MCU Secrets, Authentic History

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an award-winning director, having taken home a couple of Academy Awards for her powerful work on documentaries. The pair of films, A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and Saving Face, tell stories of women who are survivors of tragic and brutal stories but find their...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Black Panther #7: A New Hero Rises While T'Challa's World Crumbles

Black Panther #7 serves as the penultimate chapter in the storyline, "The Long Shadow," which is notable for introducing an important new character into the Black Panther franchise. Wakanda is a divided nation suffering from the fallout of T'Challa's schemes and lies, with a young warrior named Tosin stepping up to fill the hero's void. What makes Black Panther #7 fascinating is writer John Ridley spreads the story around in order to give proper page time to several key characters, who help to give different viewpoints of the brewing conflict.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Viola Davis' The Woman King First Look Photos Released

While audiences all over the world have become enamored with the Dora Milaje female warriors of Wakanda, actress Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) will be bring the story of real-life African warrior women to the screen in The Woman King. Today, first-look photos from The Woman King are out, and they show Davis and her supporting cast of actresses looking every bit like the Agojie army of West Africa's kingdom of Dahomey, a dynasty that has largely been forgotten by history – until now.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Wonder Man’ TV Series in Development at Marvel

Hardcore Marvel fans will get to see one of the company’s longtime heroes in his own TV series. Wonder Man — no relation to DC’s Wonder Woman — is reportedly up for his own Marvel Disney+ TV series. The show is being developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Andrew Guest is the series’ head writer and producer.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Ms. Marvel Stars Open Up About The Elements Of Muslim Culture They Were Most Excited For The Show To Tackle

Minor spoilers for the latest episode of Ms. Marvel, “Time and Again” lie ahead. Ms. Marvel has nearly reached the end of its season, which is a shame, because it’s downright delightful. The series, which has received high praise from critics, introduces a great new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sports some creative visuals and features some stunning action sequences. On top of all that though, it also beautifully highlights various aspects of Muslim culture. It’s been refreshing to see this play out in a big, mainstream Marvel production, and it’s part why Kamala Khan’s presence in the MCU is so special. All of this certainly wasn’t taken for granted by its stars, who were excited by the fact that it would cover aspects of their culture.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Marvel Star Brie Larson Teases Work on New Apple TV+ Series

In recent years, Brie Larson has become a household name, thanks to performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast and the Furious franchises. The Oscar-winning actress is headed to another project — and she just recently revealed some adorable behind-the-scenes looks. Larson recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos that she captioned "My Lessons in Chemistry starter pack...", seemingly hinting at her work on the Apple TV+ series of the same name. Larson has been reported to be working on projects for the streaming service since 2019, including a series based on the book Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA, and was officially attached to star in and executive produce Lessons in Chemistry last year.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan Notices When America Chavez Stole the Sling Ring From Doctor Strange

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of time to pore over the Sam Raimi flick frame-by-frame in the never-ending hunt for whatever Easter eggs they can find. When it comes to one eagle-eyed MCU fan, that means narrowing down the exact moment Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) stole the sling ring of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Poulter's Adam Warlock Reportedly Receiving Major Redesign in the MCU

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been eager to see the big-screen arrival of iconic character Adam Warlock ever since that massive post-credits tease in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We've long confirmed that the powerful entity will in fact debut in the upcoming installment of the franchise and will be played by Will Poulter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Woman King Trailer Teaser Starring Viola Davis Released

Viola Davis' The Woman King has teaser for that massive trailer this week. Sony wheeled out the first look at the tale of a woman-led warrior society this week. Alongside the trailer, Vanity Fair had a big interview with both Davis and director Gina Prince-Blythewood. People were shocked to hear about The Woman King around CinemaCon. The idea of a megastar playing a role like Nanisca really set the Internet at large on fire. However, there are still some people who hadn't heard about the project. Sony is doing its best to promote the movie ahead of its release this fall. Gathering together a number of powerhouse performers like Lashana Lynch and John Boyega for an entertaining trip back in time. (Marvel fans will also note that the idea of the Dora Milaje are based on The Kingdom of Dahomey.) Check out the brand new clip right here down below.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Two Marvel Characters Were Cut From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel movies go through many twists and turns on their way to the screen, and sometimes change drastically between the script stage and the final version that appears in theaters. Sometimes the deleted material gets released on home video. Sometimes this stuff vanishes into the ether and we never even hear about it.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

What’s next for Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Taron Egerton has confirmed he’s met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to discuss playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview Egerton was asked if there’s any truth to the rumours he could become the clawed-and-flawed mutant in the planned X-Men reboot. ‘I don’t think...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Interview, Thor 4, Ms. Marvel Reviews | Phase Zero

Phase Zero dropped a new episode on Wednesday, starting off with a special guest interview in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard joining the show live. Churchyard previously designed costumes for Guardians of the Galaxy and has worked on other Marvel titles including Captain America: The First Avengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While speaking to Phase Zero, Churchyard opened up about designing an updated version of Doctor Strange's costume, Wanda Maxinoff's powerful design, and some of the costumes for characters which did not make the final cut of the film.
MOVIES

