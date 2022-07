We can make room for humour in times of challenge and darkness. Laughter, play, and having a sense of awe are some of the ways we can incorporate humour into our daily lives. Resiliency is our capacity to bounce back and recover from a setback or challenging experience. It is how we dust ourselves off and get up instead of giving up when we fall. Much of the work on resiliency focuses on the challenge, hardship, or event that triggered a crisis. However, we can practice resiliency every day by the small decisions we make that set us up to do the extraordinary. Resiliency is there, inside us – it just needs to be recognized and cultivated. When developing our resiliency, there are some key factors that help us to bounce back from and grow stronger through difficulty – and one of those factors is humour.

