Easy Life and Benee Dedicate New Song to Those Who ‘Need to Calm the F*ck Down’

By Tomás Mier
 2 days ago
It’s time to take it down a notch, right Easy Life? On Tuesday, the English indie band released their single “OTT” (abbreviation for “over the top”), featuring Benee , about wanting people to simply just chill for a second.

“The song deals with the concept of having one too many. There are people in all of our lives that need to calm the fuck down, this is their anthem,” the band wrote on Instagram. “You ought to keep it lowkey,/You’re too close to OD,” sings Murray Matravers on the track. “I only tell you out of love/Just try to keep your head above water.”

The Theo Watkins-directed video sees the band — comprising Murray Matravers, drummer Oliver Cassidy, bassist Sam Hewitt, guitarist Lewis Berry, and keyboardist Jordan Birties — having a field day in front of a green screen as they’re seen floating (and sharing smooches) amid random scenery. The band said the video was inspired by “classic 90s pop videos:” they even printed the video on VHS and rescanned it “for a touch of nostalgia.”

Benee comes with a verse right in the middle of the song and provides her soothing, sweet vocals as she, too, floats in front of the moon in the purposely campy video. “Yayayayayayayayyayaya,” she commented on the group’s Instagram post about the track. “Luv u guys.”

“Benee is a true legend and one of the hardest working people we know. shouts out to her for lending us her story and voice,” Easy Life wrote about the Kiwi queen. In a different statement, Matravers said her “voice is like water and she’s a real queen of melody.” (No lies detected.)

The new single is the latest taste of their upcoming album Maybe in Another Life… due Aug. 12. The LP is set to feature previous singles “Dear Miss Holloway,” which featured a rap verse from Kevin Abstract, and “Beeswax.” They dropped their debut LP Life’s a Beach last year.

As for Benee, the singer just wrapped her world tour last week. Along with “OTT,” she joined WizTheMc on “Fck Love,” Deaton Chris Anthony on “Good Buy My Old Life,” and “Uh Oh!” with Sub Urban, earlier this year. She dropped her EP Lychee , which included tracks like “ Beach Boy ” and “Marry Myself,” in early June.

Easy Life Tour Dates:

Sept. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Sept. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Sept. 16 – Denver, CA @ Gothic Theatre
Sept. 17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Sept. 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
Sept. 21 – Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
Sept. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Sept. 26 – Chicago, IL @ Space
Sept. 28 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
Sept. 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

